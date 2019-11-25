Public comment for residents to provide feedback on the project will open Nov. 29.

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers provide update on mission to restore marine ecosystem at San Pedro Bay

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers released its Integrated Feasibility Report (IFR) draft, including the Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) and the Environmental Impact Report, for the East San Pedro Bay Ecosystem Restoration Study.

In the report, officials name identified a Tentatively Selected Plan called the Reef Restoration Plan, which would provide near-shore and off-shore rocky reefs, kelp reefs and eelgrass beds.

According to a Long Beach City press release, the plan would be the Corps’ first open-ocean ecosystem restoration project in the nation.

“The Corps’ Los Angeles District is excited about the release of the tentatively selected plan,” Col. Aaron Barta, commander of the Corps’ Los Angeles District, said.

Before action can be taken on the matter, the public is invited to attend one of two meetings for a presentation of the report on Dec. 9, 2019, at the Aquarium of the Pacific. One meeting takes place from 3pm to 5pm, and the second from 6pm to 8pm. Barta will host the presentation after opening remarks from City officials.

“We look forward to public input on our plan to help restore the unique underwater ecosystem environment of East San Pedro Bay,” Barta said.

The effort to restore the bay began in 2005, when the city council brought forth a motion to conduct a one-year reconnaissance study to determine if there was federal interest in a study to reconfigure the Long Beach breakwater.

“This is the culmination of a 14-year project to use science and data to present potential solutions to ecosystem restoration and water quality,” Tom Modica, acting City manager, said.

In 2018, City officials presented the updates on the Eat San Pedro Bay Ecosystem Restoration Study that included the six Final Array of Alternatives that will be reviewed.

Those six alternatives included:

• Alternative 1: No Action Alternative

• Alternative 2: Kelp Restoration Plan

• Alternative 3: Reef Restoration Plan

• Alternative 4: Scarce Habitat Restoration Plan

• Alternative BW1: Breakwater Western Notching Plan

• Alternative BW2: Breakwater 1/3 Eastern Removal Plan

The IFR draft will be presented to the city council sometime in 2020, after the public comment period has concluded.