The FDA is urging Californian consumers to avoid romaine lettuce harvested in Salinas, California.

With Thanksgiving on the horizon, FDA investigates E. coli outbreak linked to romaine harvested in California

With Thanksgiving holiday days away, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) urged folks Tuesday to avoid eating romaine lettuce from Salinas, California over fear of E. coli outbreak.

“Consumers should not eat romaine lettuce harvested from Salinas, California,” the FDA stated in a newsletter, “Additionally, consumers should not eat products identified in the recall announced by the USDA on Nov. 21, 2019.”

The administration said that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported 67 cases and that the most recent illness onset date was Nov. 14, 2019.

“If romaine lettuce does not have information about [its] harvest region, or does not indicate that it has been grown indoors, throw it away or return it to the place of purchase,” the newsletter stated.