Long Beach prepares for cold weather, heavy rain on Thanksgiving day

An unseasonably cold storm system is expected to sock SoCal with rain through Thanksgiving weekend.

The National Weather Service is predicting rain showers to continue into Saturday morning, with below normal temperatures, into the 50s, expected through the weekend. As much as one inch of rain is expected during over the next few days, with the heaviest rain expected on Thanksgiving day Thursday.

In anticipation of these rains, City crews have conducted inspections and performed maintenance of streets and allies to ensure catch basins in flood-prone areas are clear of debris and pump stations and seawall plugs are functioning.

Debris booms along the Los Angeles River, the wetland mitigation site, Rainbow Harbor and the debris skimmer are up and operational, the City stated in a press release. Beach berms have been engineered to adequate height and width as required to protect from flooding. Swiftwater Rescue team members are preparing for possible deployment, the City reported.

Sand bags

Sand is available at the Long Beach Public Works/ Public Service Yard, located at 1651 San Francisco Ave. (Esther Street Gate). Both sand and sand bags are available at the following Long Beach fire stations:

• Fire Station 7, 2295 Elm St.

• Fire Station 12, 1199 Artesia Blvd.

• Fire Station 13, 2475 Adriatic Ave.

• Fire Station 14, 5200 Eliot St.

Bags for sand are available at all neighborhood fire stations and the lifeguard station at 72nd Place.

Sand and sand bags are available only to Long Beach residents. Residents are required to bring their IDs to pick up a maximum of 10 bags. Residents are advised to bring their own shovel or tool when collecting sand. According to the City, it is illegal to pick up sand from the beaches.

During periods of significant rainfall, residents are also advised to:

• Avoid swimming in coastal waters for three days following the end of the rainstorm.

• Avoid areas that are subject to sudden flooding.

• Avoid driving through a flooded road, or walking across a flowing stream of water.

• Slow down at intersections, especially if signal lights are not working, and treat them as stop signs. Be cautious while driving, especially at night.

• Take appropriate steps to be prepared by securing personal property and vehicles in areas that are prone to flooding.

• Avoid unnecessary trips. If you must travel during the storm, dress in warm, loose layers of clothing. Advise others of your destination and estimated arrival time.

• Be aware of utility workers working in or near the road.

• Stay off sand berms and stay away from City vehicles and machinery operating along the coastline.

• Keep pets inside and ensure they have shelter from the storm.

• Place refuse and recycling carts on the parkway or driveway apron.

• Report street flooding or downed trees by calling (562) 570-2700.