Puppies found in home of cruelty suspect available for adoption at Long Beach spcaLA

Entrance to the P.D. Pitchford Companion Animal Village and Education Center in Long Beach, housing both spcaLA (Los Angeles Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals) and Long Beach Animal Care Services

Entrance to the P.D. Pitchford Companion Animal Village and Education Center in Long Beach, housing both spcaLA (Los Angeles Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals) and Long Beach Animal Care Services

Entrance to the P.D. Pitchford Companion Animal Village and Education Center in Long Beach, housing both spcaLA (Los Angeles Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals) and Long Beach Animal Care Services

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Three golden retriever puppies found in the home of a Downey man charged with selling sick dogs to unsuspecting families throughout Southern California have been nursed back to health and will go up for adoption Saturday.

According to the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals-Los Angeles, the 7-month-old pups — Squid, Belle and Eric — were among six golden retrievers found alive in the home of Gustavo Gonzalez, who is awaiting trial on more than 70 criminal charges, mostly cruelty to animals.

Prosecutors said Gonzalez sold puppies, including a French bulldog, a chocolate lab and a beagle, through the website craigslist, and many of them died shortly after being sold.

The six golden retriever puppies found in Gonzalez’s home when he was arrested in June have all undergone “a robust plan of veterinary and behavioral care,” according to spcaLA. Three of the dogs have already been adopted by their foster families.

The remaining three puppies will go up for adoption at 10 a.m. Saturday at spcaLA’s P.D. Pitchford Companion Animal Village and Education Center, 7700 E. Spring St., in Long Beach. The adoptions will be done on a first-come, first-serve basis. If multiple potential adopters are at the center when it opens, names will drawn from a hat.

According to spcaLA, the agency will offer a free one-hour private training session with the adopters, given the circumstances in which the puppies were found. The group noted that the dogs “now appear to be in good general health, but that adopters should follow up with their family veterinarian, as some may have breed-related orthopedic and other concerns.”