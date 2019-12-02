Closing the gap: Long Beach ordinance to ban no-fault evictions in effect until end of 2019

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

California lawmakers signed the Tenant Protection Act of 2019 earlier this year, which imposes a statewide cap on annual rent increases and prohibits evictions without just cause. That law will not go into effect until Jan. 1 2020.

To close the time gap between the end of 2019 and Jan. 1, the City of Long Beach passed an ordinance on Nov. 12 to ban no-fault evictions citywide. This ordinance is currently in effect and will go on until the end of 2019.

The ordinance states that owners of residential rental properties in Long Beach are prohibited from removing a tenant, unless the tenant is at fault, or if the unit is required by a government agency or court.

The ordinance also provides 10 other examples where a landlord may evict a tenant. These include non-payment of rent, breach of the material terms of the lease and criminal activity at the property.

According to a press release from the City, “The ordinance does not apply to hotels, nonprofit hospitals and other care facilities, student housing, single-family homes and duplexes which are owner-occupied. Buildings constructed within the past 15 years are exempt, as are deed-restricted affordable housing units and units subject to an agreement that provides housing subsidies for lower-income households.”

“This new city ordinance, which temporarily prohibits no-fault evictions is an important and necessary step for renters and tenants,” Mayor Robert Garcia said. “It provides fair and reasonable protections as we await the implementation of historic new state laws.”