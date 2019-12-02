Long Beach man suspected in armed robbery spree in custody

If convicted, Samuels faces a term of more than 100 years in federal prison.

A man suspected in more than 20 recent armed robberies in Los Angeles and Orange counties was in custody Monday, and authorities urged other possible victims to contact them.

Darryle Samuel, 26, of Long Beach, was arrested Nov. 20, booked on suspicion of robbery at the Sheriff’s Century Station and was being held without bail, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Samuel was on active parole for a previous robbery conviction at the time of his arrest, sheriff’s officials said.

“Darryle Samuel is a documented criminal street gang member with multiple felony convictions including robbery, weapons violations, carjacking and thefts,” according to the sheriff’s department. “He will soon be transferred into federal custody where he faces felony indictments for the multiple recent armed robberies.”

Detectives said the series of crimes, “likely committed by a single suspect,” began in early October, with the last armed robbery occurring Nov. 19.

“The lone suspect would approach store employees, point a handgun at them, and demand cash,” according to the sheriff’s department.

Following the arrest, detectives recovered a firearm, cash and clothing believed worn in the robberies, the sheriff’s department reported.

Anyone who believes they were victimized by Samuel was urged to call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.