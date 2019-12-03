Downey man jailed in alleged domestic violence-related shooting in Long Beach

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

A 24-year-old Downey man is jailed in lieu of $2 million bail on suspicion of shooting a man in Long Beach in an attack that police said Monday was “domestic violence-related.”

The shooting occurred about 6:55 a.m. Sunday in the area of 25th Street and Pasadena Avenue, according to Long Beach Police Department Public Information Officer Jennifer De Prez.

Nicholas Yniguez was arrested Sunday afternoon in Downey and booked on suspicion of attempted murder, she said.

The wounded man was in a vehicle with a woman when he was shot. He suffered a non-life-threatening injury to his upper body, De Prez said.

Officers responded to the shooting location, where they found bullet casings and learned the man and the woman who were in the vehicle took themselves to a local hospital, according to De Prez.

Additional officers were sent to the hospital to investigate further, she said.

Yniguez “and the victims are known to each other and the motive for the incident is domestic violence-related,” De Prez said.