Warmer, but still wet, storm to hit SoCal mid week

Another storm will strike the Southland early Wednesday, generating rain in L.A. and Orange counties, forecasters said Tuesday.

The impending storm will not be as cold or generate as much rain as last week’s, they said.

In L.A. County, the rain will start early Wednesday and last through Wednesday night, said NWS meteorologist Curt Kaplan.

Between a half-inch and an inch-and-a-half of rain is expected, although up to 3 inches is possible in the San Gabriel Mountains, forecasters said.

Another difference between last week’s storm and this week’s system is that the snow level will remain much higher. No snow-related disruptions on Interstate 5 through the Grapevine are expected this time around, Kaplan said, adding that there will be a “slight chance” of thunderstorms.

Forecasters said Monday that there was chance of only minor mud slides or debris flows over slopes previously denuded by wildfire. But Kaplan said early Tuesday that forecasters will want to examine the latest computer models of the storm during daytime hours Tuesday before issuing updated forecasts.

On Friday night, another storm system will roll into the Southland. It will depart quickly on Saturday.

The National Weather Service forecast mostly cloudy skies in L.A. County Tuesday and highs of 56 degrees on Mount Wilson and in Palmdale; 57 in Lancaster; 64 in Saugus; 66 in Avalon; 68 at LAX and in Long Beach, San Gabriel and Burbank; and 69 in Downtown L.A and Woodland Hills. Wednesday’s highs amid rain will be up to 10 degrees lower, then climb by a few degrees amid partly cloudy skies on Thursday. Showers are forecast Saturday.

Mostly cloudy skies were also forecast in Orange County, along with highs of 57 on Santiago Peak; 65 in Laguna Beach and on Ortega Highway at 2,600 feet; 66 in Newport Beach and San Clemente; 68 in Fullerton and Mission Viejo; and 69 in Yorba Linda, Anaheim and Irvine. Highs will be up to 10 degrees lower amid showers Wednesday, then rise by a few degrees on Thursday. Showers are expected Saturday.