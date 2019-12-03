Long Beach police detain dozens of people in illegal gambling investigation

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Long Beach police investigating illegal gambling raided a business early today and detained more than 60 people for questioning.

Detectives and a SWAT team served a search warrant about 2:30am in the 6400 block of Long Beach Boulevard, and detained the people in and around the location, said Shaunna Dandoy of the Long Beach Police Department.

“The warrant was part of an ongoing investigation into an unlawful gambling operation,” Dandoy said. “Several gambling machines were located and are in the process of being seized.”

Some of the detained people were arrested, but that number was not immediately released.

“The department will continue to take a proactive approach to target illegal gambling activity in the city, which can often lead to other violent crimes,” Dandoy said.

Anyone with information regarding illegal gambling activity was urged to call LBPD Vice Investigations detectives at 562-570-7219.