SH Tree Lighting Ceremony is moved to Signal Hill Public Library

In this file photo, attendees hang out in the Signal Point Terrace located on the second floor of the Signal Hill Public Library Aug. 10.

Due to inclement weather in the forecast, Wednesday’s Tree Lighting Ceremony at Discovery Well Park has been moved to the Signal Hill Public Library, located at 1800 E. Hill Street.

The event is still on Wednesday, December 4, starting at 5:30 p.m. Please do not go to Discovery Well Park, instead go to the Signal Hill Public Library.

The schedule and activities will remain the same:

5:30 p.m.: Santa Arrives

6:00 p.m.: Tree Lighting

6:15 p.m.: Activities Open

As always, there will be plenty of treats, crafts, and holiday fun!