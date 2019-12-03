Congressman Alan Lowenthal to answer resident questions at Signal Hill Public Library

Staff Report|December 3, 2019

California Congressman Alan Lowenthal, who represents Long Beach, will be sharing coffee with and answering questions from community members in the Signal Hill Public Library’s Community Room on Saturday, Dec. 14 from 10:30am to 12pm, according to a press release by the Signal Hill Chamber of Commerce.

Seating is limited, so those who wish to attend should register early. To RSVP click here.