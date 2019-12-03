The Hangar at LBX is hosting holiday events for December
The Hangar at Long Beach Exchange (LBX) will be hosting four holiday events this month on Dec. 7, 8, 13 and 14.
The holiday festivities will include photo opportunities for families, sweets made SusieCakes, live music and more.
Last week, folks were treated to a tree-lighting event. More events at the LBX can be found by clicking here.
