Mary Zendejas sworn in as the 1st District Councilmember

Zendejas was sworn in both English and Spanish by Javier and Hilda Ortiz, longtime supporters and owners of Kress Market on Pine Ave.

Zendejas was sworn in both English and Spanish by Javier and Hilda Ortiz, longtime supporters and owners of Kress Market on Pine Ave.

Zendejas was sworn in both English and Spanish by Javier and Hilda Ortiz, longtime supporters and owners of Kress Market on Pine Ave.

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

Mary Zendejas was sworn in as the First District Councilwoman during the Long Beach City Council meeting on Tuesday night.

Zendejas was sworn in both English and Spanish by Javier and Hilda Ortiz, longtime supporters and owners of Kress Market on Pine Ave.

Zendejas thanked the crowd, “I just wanted to say thank you, thank you so much for being here. It’s such an honor to be city councilwoman Zendejas tonight.”

“I love Long Beach, I’ve loved it since the first time I rolled upon it and I can’t wait to see all the exciting things that we’re going to do together,” Zendejas continued.

She thanked her supporters and commended her former running mates for their courage and passion to make Long Beach better.

“I’m really excited to join these wonderful council people behind me […] in order to make it a better place for everybody to live,” she continued before receiving a standing ovation and ascending upon her councilmember chair.

Zendejas garnered 858 votes, over 31% of votes during the Long Beach special election held on Nov. 5. She will serve the term until 2022.

The special election was held for the 1st District Council seat that was vacated by Lena Gonzalez who is now a state senator.