Long Beach police arrest 11 people in illegal-gambling investigation

A raid at a Long Beach business building that served as a front for an illegal gambling operation netted 11 arrests, authorities said Wednesday morning.

Detectives and a SWAT team served a search warrant about 4:30am Monday in the 6400 block of Long Beach Boulevard and detained people in and around the location, said Shaunna Dandoy of the Long Beach Police Department.

“The warrant was part of an ongoing investigation into an unlawful gambling operation,” Dandoy said.

A total of 11 illegal gambling machines and an unknown amount of cash were located and seized, police said in a statement.

Police released a list of those arrested along with the charges they face.

— Edmond Sims, a 36-year-old resident of Long Beach, was booked for

willful harm on a K-9 with serious injury and resisting arrest and is being

held in lieu of $20,000 bail;

— Jimmy Trinh, a 45-year-old resident of Rosemead, was booked for

accepting wagers and is being held in lieu of $10,000 bail;

— Deandre Gregoire, a 42-year-old resident of Bellflower, was booked

for an outstanding no-bail warrant;

— Laura Marquez, a 35-year-old resident of Wilmington, was booked for

an outstanding warrant and is being held in lieu of $50,000 bail;

— Jose Lara, a 27-year-old resident of Long Beach, was booked for an

outstanding warrant and is being held in lieu of $30,000 bail;

— Tah Hill, a 35-year-old resident of Long Beach, was booked for an

outstanding no-bail warrant;

— Richard Hernandez, a 27-year-old resident of Artesia, was booked

for an outstanding no-bail warrant;

— Luis Magallaneszayas, a 30-year-old resident of Los Angeles, was

booked for an outstanding warrant and is being held in lieu of $10,000 bail;

— Eddie Escobar, a 23-year-old resident of Long Beach, was booked for

two outstanding no-bail warrants;

— Gerrardo Lopez, a 46-year-old resident of Wilmington, was booked

for an outstanding warrant and is being held in lieu of $100,00 bail;

— Kianda Beard, a 30-year-old resident of Long Beach, was booked for

an outstanding warrant and is being held in lieu of $50,000 bail.

Sims attempted to flee the location at the time of the raid and was caught by a police dog, then taken into custody and to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries, police said.

“The department will continue to take a proactive approach to target illegal gambling activity in the city, which can often lead to other violent crimes,” Dandoy said.

Anyone with information regarding illegal gambling activity was urged to call LBPD Vice Investigations detectives at 562-570-7219.