Drivers at Universal Intermodal Services at Ports of LA/LB vote to unionize
Drivers at Universal Intermodal Services at the Ports of Los Angeles/Long Beach have voted to join Teamsters Local 848, the union announced Thursday.
The 28 drivers in the bargaining unit voted “overwhelmingly” to join the union, said Barb Maynard of the union.
“We will work hard to negotiate a solid first contract for our newest members,” said Eric Tate, secretary-treasurer of Local 848.
The drivers are demanding affordable, quality health insurance, wage increases and retirement security, Tate said.
Founded in 1903, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters represents 1.4 million workers throughout the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico.
