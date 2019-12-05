Students urged to attend free college fair to meet representatives from more than 50 Historically Black Colleges and Universities

Approximately 2,000 local high school students and their families are expected to attend a free college fair to meet with representatives from more than 50 Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs).



The event, a partnership between 8th District Councilmember Al Austin and college-touring organization Stepping In The Right Direction, takes place on Sunday, Dec. 15 between noon and 4pm in the Seaside Room at the Long Beach Convention Center.



“The HBCU College Fair is a growing annual event in Long Beach that students and their families look forward to attending,” Austin stated in a press release. “This free activity provides a great opportunity for local area students to pursue higher education by meeting face-to-face with college and university representatives.”



The event will allow students to meet with college representatives. There will also be workshops offered on topics ranging from financial aid, scholarship and the application process, including personal-statement writing. Students are encouraged to bring copies of their transcripts and resumes for discussions with admission counselors, the event organizers said.



“I am thrilled, again, that Long Beach Councilmember Austin is working with Stepping in the Right Direction to coordinate the fair again this year,” Nicole Ford, executive director of Stepping in the Right Direction, said.



The event is made possible with the support of the Port of Long Beach and Pacific Gateway, a city public-employment agency partnered with the City.



For more information, please call (562) 570-6685 or email [email protected]



Students can also pre-register for the college fair online at https://longbeachblackcollegefair19.eventbrite.com/