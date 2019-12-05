Long Beach officials to host holiday pet adoption fair

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

The first annual Long Beach Home for the “Pawlidays” Pet Adoption Fair will be held from 10am to 3pm on Saturday, Dec. 14, at Long Beach Civic Center Plaza, according to a press release by the City of Long Beach.

“At Home for the Pawlidays, residents can help to make the season bright by giving a cat or dog their forever home,” Mayor Robert Garcia said.

Attendees will be able to meet over 100 animals, buy pet products, access microchipping services and see demonstrations of animal care procedure, such as how to bottle feed a kitten.

“This holiday season, we invite you to open your home to a new furry companion at the Home for the Pawlidays Pet Adoption fair,” 2nd District Councilmember Jeannine Pearce said.

Raffles will also be held and all proceeds will be donated to Long Beach Animal Care Services (ACS).

The event is being sponsored by Mayor Robert Garcia with help from 2nd District Councilmember Jeannine Pearce, the Little Lion Foundation and more.

“I am excited to have the support of our community partners to hold this event,” Staycee Dains, ACS Bureau manager, said. “We are committed to placing animals into humane environments, and celebrating the human-animal bond.”