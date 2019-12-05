SH Tree Lighting Ceremony celebrated at the Signal Hill Public Library
The City of Signal Hill celebrated their Tree Lighting Ceremony at the Signal Hill Public Library on Wednesday, Dec. 5.
The evening began with a visit from Santa Claus followed by the Tree Lighting Ceremony and ending with free hot chocolate being served. A choir sang christmas songs as children and parents were given the opportunity to play with arts and crafts.
