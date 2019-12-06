Health officials say flu season started early this year: Where to get flu shots in Long Beach

The California Department of Public Health (CDPH) announced Friday that the flu season this year has started a lot earlier than previous years.

A press release stated that since the flu season began on Sept. 9, 2019, 16 influenza-coded deaths have been identified on death certificates, with two of those deaths being minors.

“Flu activity is starting earlier than usual in California this season,” Dr. Sonia Angell, State Public Health officer and CDPH director, stated in the press release. “The flu shot protects you and those around you by making it less likely you’ll get sick if you’re exposed to the virus, and if you do get ill, you’ll tend to have fewer days of symptoms and they’ll be less severe.”

The CDPH is urging the public to take flu shots as it is the best method to build illness immunity. Pregnant women, adults 65 years of age and older and people with chronic conditions–– such as heart disease, lung disease, diabetes and asthma–– are particularly at risk for flu-related complications, the CDPH said.

