Long Beach City College to host groundbreaking ceremony in honor of new ‘green’ parking structure
In celebration of its new multi-level parking structure Long Beach City College (LBCC) will be hosting a groundbreaking ceremony on at the college’s Pacific Coast Campus.
The event will held on Monday, Dec. 9, at 11am at 1305 East Pacific Coast Hwy, Long Beach, 90808 on the corner of PCH and Walnut Ave. Parking will be available for guests in Lot 1 and Lot 2.
In attendance will be LBCC District Board of Trustees President Vivian Malauulu, LBCCD Superintendent-President Reagan Romali and LBCC Vice-President of Business Services Marlene Drinkwine.
The groundbreaking will celebrate a new four-story parking structure that will provide the campus with an additional 530 parking spaces.
Along with increased parking, the new “green facility” was designed to meet the district’s Zero Net Energy Sustainability goals and Integrated Energy Master Plan (IEMP).
According to a LBCC press release, the building will offer electric vehicle charging stations, clean air vehicle spaces, solar panels and a bio filtration system that removes sediment from storm-water runoff.
