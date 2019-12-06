Long Beach City College to host groundbreaking ceremony in honor of new ‘green’ parking structure

Pictured is the south side of the Long Beach City College Liberal Arts campus. This week, LBCC announced it has hired a new associate vice-president of human resources.

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

In celebration of its new multi-level parking structure Long Beach City College (LBCC) will be hosting a groundbreaking ceremony on at the college’s Pacific Coast Campus.

The event will held on Monday, Dec. 9, at 11am at 1305 East Pacific Coast Hwy, Long Beach, 90808 on the corner of PCH and Walnut Ave. Parking will be available for guests in Lot 1 and Lot 2.

In attendance will be LBCC District Board of Trustees President Vivian Malauulu, LBCCD Superintendent-President Reagan Romali and LBCC Vice-President of Business Services Marlene Drinkwine.

The groundbreaking will celebrate a new four-story parking structure that will provide the campus with an additional 530 parking spaces.

Along with increased parking, the new “green facility” was designed to meet the district’s Zero Net Energy Sustainability goals and Integrated Energy Master Plan (IEMP).

According to a LBCC press release, the building will offer electric vehicle charging stations, clean air vehicle spaces, solar panels and a bio filtration system that removes sediment from storm-water runoff.