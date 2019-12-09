Photos: Queen Mary Christmas invites guests to seaside winter wonderland
The iconic Queen Mary was adorned in Christmas lights for the ship’s seasonal celebration: Queen Mary Christmas.
The event was opened to the celebrity guests and members of the media Friday, Dec. 6. Attendees had the chance to try all the seasonal food and drinks each with a Christmas twist. For $15, guests could test their balance in the True North ice-skating rink around a 26-foot Christmas tree with the ship as a festive backdrop. The sessions lasted about 45 minutes.
The grounds adjacent to the Queen Mary hosted strolling performers, gingerbread-house and stocking-decorating workshops and festive bars to try a sweet treat or alcoholic drink.
Queen Mary Christmas runs through December and ends Jan. 1 2020. To see ticket prices and event dates, visit the Queen Mary website.
See images from the event below:
