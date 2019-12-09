Long Beach police investigating non-injury shooting involving two women

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Long Beach police were looking for a suspect in a pair of non-injury shootings today that targeted the same women, one of whom knows the gunman.

Officers went to Magnolia Avenue and Eighth Street about 10:50 a.m. on a report of shots heard in the area and “spoke with two adult female victims who reported that they were walking in the area when they were approached by an adult male suspect who fired shots towards them, then fled,” said Long Beach police spokeswoman Jennifer De Prez.

“The suspect is known to one of the victims … (and) while officers were conducting their investigation, they learned of a possible second shooting location in the 300 block of Daisy Avenue,” she said.

Officers went to that location and found “evidence of a shooting — bullet casings — in an alley,” De Prez said.

“The female victims reported being involved in both shooting incidents,” De Prez said. “No injuries have been reported and no additional victims have been identified at this time.”

Rick Haley, who lives near Magnolia Avenue and Eighth Street, told the Long Beach Post that he heard noises that he thought were fireworks, and when he also heard sirens, he went outside and saw one of the women trying to point officers in the direction of the shooter.

“I guess he was shooting at her,” Haley said. “She was quite distraught.”

Haley said she told officers the gunman was her boyfriend.