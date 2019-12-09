Man struck with bottle and robbed under 7th Street bridge, Long Beach police say

A man was struck with a bottle and robbed of his cell phone and bicycle under the 7th St. bridge in Long Beach on Monday, police said.

Long Beach Police Department (LBPD) Public Information Officer Shaunna Dandoy told the Signal Tribune that officers responded to the 1400 block of Chestnut Avenue regarding a robbery at approximately 1:55pm.

Upon arrival, officers spoke with a male adult victim with minor injuries to upper torso. The Long Beach Fire Department arrived and treated the victim at the scene.

“Preliminary information revealed that the victim was under the 7th St. bridge when he was struck with a bottle and robbed of his cell phone and bike by a male adult suspect who then fled the area on the bike,” Dandoy said.

The victim then walked back to the 1400 block of Chestnut Avenue, police said

The investigation is ongoing, and the suspect’s motive was not immediately addressed, according to police.