Craft beer fans rejoice: Second Hi-Lo Liquor Market to open in Long Beach

Folks are invited to attend a grand-opening event to celebrate their new location with $2 beer and wine, discounts on items.

The Hi-Lo Liquor Market is opening a second location in Long Beach on Dec. 12. The store offers a twist on the conventional corner market by offering craft beer and wine, snacks and weekly beer- and wine-testing events.

Hi-Lo Liquor Market founders Talmadge Lowe’s and Chris Harris’ twist on the community corner market is coming to Long Beach on Dec. 12.

“When we scouted Long Beach for the first time, Talmadge and I felt instantly connected to the hip, but down-to-earth and accessible, business community, which seemed like a great support network,” Harris said. “After doing a few ‘get-to-know you-events,’ we were sold by the friendly and enthusiastic vibe of Long Beach residents. It was pretty obvious that it was a perfect spot for Hi-Lo.”

The duo is hosting a grand-opening event to celebrate their new 707 E. Ocean Blvd. location with $2 beer and wine, discounts on items and meals from food trucks Bootlegs Pizza and Jeni’s Ice Cream.

According to a Hi-Lo press release, the new location is 2,400 square feet, and was designed by architect and designer collective Project M Plus. Much like their Culver City location, the new Long Beach Hi-Lo Liquor Market is designed with a beer- and wine-tasting bar dubbed The Counter: a dedicated special-events and tasting area, scheduled around a calendar of weekly and special events.

The Hi-Lo Liquor store offers guests a place to shop for craft beers, wine, liquor and snacks. To keep up to date with what’s in store, folks can follow @hiloliquor on Instagram.

The Long Beach location will kick-start with the following schedule of events: Wednesday a spirit tastings, Thursday wine tastings and Friday beer tastings. The team also will have rotating food trucks outside to join them during the week.

The store will be open Monday and Tuesday from 9am-9pm, Wednesday from 9am-10pm, Thursday from 9am-11pm, Friday and Saturday 9am-12am and Sunday from 10am-8pm.