Long Beach police investigating shooting near Long Beach Day Nursery

On Monday Dec. 9, at approximately 3:50pm, officers responded to the area of 15th Street and Chestnut Avenue regarding reports of shots being heard in the area.

On Monday Dec. 9, at approximately 3:50pm, officers responded to the area of 15th Street and Chestnut Avenue regarding reports of shots being heard in the area.

On Monday Dec. 9, at approximately 3:50pm, officers responded to the area of 15th Street and Chestnut Avenue regarding reports of shots being heard in the area.

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

Long Beach Police Department officers taped off the scene of a crime on Chestnut Avenue and 15th Street after reports of a shooting Monday at approximately 3:50pm.

Upon arrival, officers set up a perimeter to search for the suspect. A sergeant on the scene told the Signal Tribune that three subjects were in custody, but that the crime scene was still fluid and not many details were available. No victims have been located at this time, police said.

Through their preliminary investigation, evidence of a shooting, bullet casings, were located at the scene.

According to police, Gang Detail detectives responded to the location.

Officers are in the process of conducting their investigation, gathering witness statements and identifying any evidence that may be available in the area.

A witness at the scene said he was worried for the children located at the Long Beach Day Nursery, which lis located at the intersection where the shooting took place.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.