Long Beach police book 18-year-old suspect for attempted murder, firearm discharge

Long Beach police officers investigate bullet casings that were found at the scene of a shooting on 15th Street and Chestnut Avenue on Monday, Dec. 9.

The Long Beach Police Department booked 18-year-old Luis Hernandez of Long Beach on suspicion of attempted murder and discharging a firearm in a school zone, officials said Tuesday. He is currently held on $1-million bail.

The shooting occurred Monday evening, around 4pm, on 15th Street and Chestnut Avenue near Washington Middle School and the Long Beach Day Nursery.

Officers responded to a call about shots fired, police said. When they arrived, officers closed off the scene with police tape, and three subjects were detained at the time, a sergeant on the field told the Signal Tribune. Officers were also investigating bullet casings that were found at the scene of the shooting.

Police have not confirmed if someone was injured during the shooting. Gang Detail detectives did respond to the scene, however, police have not identified the shooting as gang related.

An investigation is still on going, police said.