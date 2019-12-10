Long Beach firefighters and Santa Claus team up with MemorialCare Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital Long Beach to spread holiday cheer

“Ho, ho, ho’s” echoed through the hallways of MemorialCare Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital Long Beach as Santa Claus, along with a fleet of firefighters and Sparky the fire dog went throughout the hospital distributing gifts and holiday cheer to young patients on the morning of Tuesday, Dec. 10.

The Christmas crew went room-to-room delivering the gift bags in tow in a red wagon, bringing out smiles from both the patients and the parents.

The gift bags included t-shirts, plush animals, and other goodies.

The distribution event was a collaboration between the Cherese Mari Laulhere Child Life Program at Miller Children’s & Women’s and the Long Beach Fire Department Kids Program.

In an interview with the Signal Tribune, LBFD Fire Captain Greg Curiel spoke about their involvement with MemorialCare, “Our program is made up of our firefighters that volunteer on their days off, and we come here to Miller Children’s Hospital and our mission statement is to bring smiles to the faces of the kids in our children’s hospital.”

Firefighters from all the fire stations throughout the city of Long Beach are represented in this event.

Curiel said, “It feels good, we’re able to get back to our local community that we serve on a day to day basis. A lot of us grew up here in this community, a lot of us have either spent time here as patients or we’ve been the parents of our own children that have been patients here so it feels really good to be able to give back because the Child Life department does a great job of taking care of these kids so we’re just trying to assist them.”