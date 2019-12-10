Day-long barricade incident in Signal Hill ends with suspect arrested

Multiple law-enforcement agencies in armored vehicles responded to the incident, some residents were evacuated.

Signal Hill residents were evacuated from their homes for a majority of Tuesday as multiple law-enforcement agencies converged at a residence at 19th Street and Dawson Avenue in response to a barricaded suspect who had multiple arrest warrants, police said.

Signal Hill Police Department Lieutenant Kelli Crigler said that the suspect’s family notified law enforcement at about 7:10am that he was located in a separate garage on the property.

The suspect, identified only as a 32-year-old male, had outstanding warrants related to domestic violence, narcotics and firearm possession, Crigler said.

Los Angeles County Sheriffs Department, SHPD and other agencies from outside the county responded with heavily-armored vehicles and helicopters sometime late morning, police said. Several nearby residences were evacuated as officers tried to coax out the possibly armed suspect. Crigler noted that shelters were put in place for residents who could not enter their homes.

Enlarge Heavily-armored vehicles park in an alley behind a Signal Hill residence at 15th Street and Dawson Avenue on Tuesday, Dec. 10. Officers with the LA County Sheriffs Department used non-lethal equipment to force the suspect out of the barricaded home. Sebastian Echeverry | Signal Tribune

Signal Hill resident Santos Escalera, who lived about two houses down the street from the incident, said he heard a loud bang that went off sometime in the afternoon. Crigler confirmed that officers used a non-lethal flashbang grenade to force the suspect out of the residences, but he did not come out.

“I heard one concussion grenade probably three hours ago,” he said. “It was a loud bang, and it shook the walls inside my place.”

Signal Hill Police Department, CHP and other agencies are responding to a barricade situation at 19th Street and Dawson Avenue. Police have been here since 7am, according to residents in the area. pic.twitter.com/NQvFBzVHdg — Sebastian Echeverry (@onlyc_bass5) December 10, 2019

Officers used precaution as they approached the house because they did not know if another person beside the suspect was inside the home, Crigler said.

At approximately 4pm, heavily armed SWAT units from the L.A. County Sherriff’s Department entered the building. The suspect was struck by a 40 millimeter rubber bullet and was bitten by a K-9 police dog during the process of officers entering the building, Crigler told the Signal Tribune.

Crigler said the suspect was taken under custody and transported to a local hospital to treat his injuries. Officers did not release the suspect’s name as of press time.