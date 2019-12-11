Port of Long Beach reports drop in incoming cargo, blaming ‘restrictive tariffs’

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Cargo volume dropped 3.5% last month at the Port of Long Beach, officials announced Wednesday, blaming “restrictive tariffs” that continue “to drag on the national supply chain.”

Dockworkers moved 599,985 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) in November, 3.5% less than the same month last year. Imports slid 8.3% to 293,287 TEUs, while exports were up 6.9% to 123,705 TEUs. Empty containers headed overseas decreased 1.7% to 182,992 TEUs.

Dockworkers moved 6,966,771 TEUs during the first 11 months of 2019, putting the Port on track for its second-busiest year and 5.2% down from last year’s record-setting pace.

“The effects of these tariffs are being felt by everyone, from American manufacturers and farmers to the consumers who purchase goods moving through our Port complex,” said Mario Cordero, Executive Director of the Port of Long Beach. “As we wait for a resolution to this protracted trade war, the Port will remain competitive by delivering exceptional customer service and moving ahead with capital improvement projects that will allow us to grow well into the future.”

Added Long Beach Harbor Commission President Bonnie Lowenthal: “We appreciate our terminal operators, truckers, unionized dockworkers and all the other men and women who keep our Port humming with activity. We’re hoping to close the year on a positive note that focuses on our continuing efforts to move cargo efficiently and sustainably.”