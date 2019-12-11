Mayor Robert Garcia to honor drag performer Jewels with a Key to the City

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Mayor Robert Garcia will honor drag performer Jewels with a Key to the City on Dec. 17, according to a press release from the mayor’s office.

“We have been proud to honor sports icons, civil-rights activists, and other exemplary leaders from across our city, and it’s time to recognize an incredible philanthropist and artist within the LGBTQ community,” Garcia said.

According to her official Facebook page, since her start in Long Beach, Jewels’ mission has always been to ensure that everyone who interacts with her leaves feeling entertained. Jewels has produced and hosted dozens of events, shows and fundraisers throughout the Southern California region. Jewels has been volunteering for various local charities since 1999 and has helped to raise funds for dozens of local charities including the LGBTQ Center of Long Beach, the AIDS food store and The Long Beach Imperial Court.

In 2011, Jewels was recognized by former Councilmember Suja Lowenthal as a “Steward of the Second District.” In 2013, she was honored by the International Imperial Court of Long Beach, with the “Rick Ford Humanitarian Award” for her consistent dedication to charitable causes in the Southern California Region, according to the press release. Additionally, The LGBT Center of Long Beach named Jewels a Community Icon at their 2014 Black and White Gala.

“It fills me with immense pride to be recognized by our community with a Key to the City,” Jewels stated in the press release. “As someone who has called Long Beach my home for over 20 years, I have been so happy to bring smiles to so many in the city through comedy, performance and art. I love this city and the unique people in it.”

When Jewels is not hosting charity fundraisers or attending local community events in and around Long Beach, you can find her producing events and clubs in West Hollywood, Orange County, and Palm Springs.