Long Beach council approves fewer parking meters and reduced enforcement times along Retro Row

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

The 4th Street Business Improvement Association announced Wednesday new modifications to the recently added parking meters along Retro Row following a Long Beach City Council decision to reduce timed-parking enforcement.

All meters will be removed between Junipero and Temple Avenues. Meters will continue to operate between Hermosa and Junipero Avenues. Additionally, in partnership with 2nd District Councilmember Jeannine Pearce’s Office, the association said it supported an ordinance passed Tuesday by the Long Beach City Council that reduced parking enforcement between the hours of 10am and 7pm along Retro Row.

Since October, the Association has been working with Pearce’s office and the City of Long Beach’s Public Works Department to identify solutions to concerns raised by residents related to the addition of parking meters along Retro Row.

[See related story: New multi-space parking meters in Long Beach delayed in light of meter zone reevaluation]

“As small business owners, including many of us that also live in Long Beach, we are sensitive to the concerns raised by residents about the meters on our street,” Jennifer Hill, association president, said. “Reducing the number of meters and the times they will be in effect is a positive solution to ensuring that residents, businesses, and visitors have access to parking to enjoy 4th Street.”

More information on parking will be forthcoming from the City of Long Beach and will be distributed by the association as soon as it is made available. Parking meters are scheduled to begin working on Jan. 3, 2020.