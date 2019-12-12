SpcaLA waiving adoption fees this Saturday, Dec. 14
The Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Los Angeles (spcaLA) announced this week a “No Fee” pet-adoptions event on Saturday, Dec. 14 at all three of its L.A. County spcaLA pet adoption centers, including Long Beach, for qualified adopters.
“We are brimming with adorable, adoptable pets,” Denise Jakcsy, senior director of Companion Animal Services for spcaLA, said. “We’d love to see them go home to enjoy the holidays with a new family.”
The fees normally range from $140 to $255 for dogs, $115 to $125 for cats and $80 for rabbits. The cost includes a health examination, spay/neuter surgery, vaccines and microchip.
Fee waived adoptions are available at all spcaLA pet adoption centers on Saturday, Dec. 14 only, including the Long Beach location. Hours vary by location, but the Long Beach location will be open from 10am to 4pm Exclusions apply and all applicants must meet spcaLA requirements. To view adoptable animals or for more information, visit spcaLA.com.
spcaLA pet adoption centers (locations & Saturday hours):
spcaLA P.D. Pitchford Companion Animal Village & Education Center
7700 E Spring St., Long Beach, CA 90815
Saturday 10am-4pm
spcaLA Pet Adoption Center
5026 W Jefferson Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90016
Saturday 10am-5pm
spcaLA South Bay Pet Adoption Center
12910 Yukon Ave, Hawthorne, CA 90250
Saturday 10am-5pm
