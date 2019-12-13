Long Beach City College breaks ground on new eco-friendly parking structure at Pacific Coast Campus

New multi-level "green" facility adds new landmark face to campus and 530 parking spaces.

Long Beach City College officials hosted a ground-breaking ceremony Dec. 9 to celebrate the college’s new “green” parking structure at the Pacific Coast campus.

“There are many reasons to be excited about the next step of the Pacific Coast Campus renaissance,” Vivian Malauulu, LBCCD Board of Trustees president, said. “This structure will provide 530 parking stalls for students, it supports the District’s Zero Net Energy Sustainability goals, and will also include a feature to market campus events to the neighborhood and the thousands of people who drive on PCH every day. Most importantly, this structure will serve as a modern day example of the vital role that LBCC is taking in revitalizing this area of the city.”

The four-level structure will feature solar panels, 530 parking spots, 33 electric-vehicle charging stations, 45 clean-air vehicle spaces and a bio-filtration system to remove sediment from stormwater runoff. Its anticipated opening is early 2021.

“It is a strong testament to the bond with the community,” Malauulu said.

The approximately $18.4 million parking structure helps the school meet its Integrated Energy Master Plan goals by including environmentally friendly features.

