Everyday heroines to be honored art show, proceeds to benefit charities

The Dark Art Emporium in downtown Long Beach will be hosting an opening reception for Los Angeles-based artist Dan Litzinger’s solo exhibition, “Heroine Junkie,” on Saturday, Dec. 14 from 7pm to 10pm.

“Heroine Junkie,” celebrates women and non-binary people Litzinger admires, who are the subjects of the pop art paintings in this exhibit. Non-binary refers to those who identify as having genders that are not solely masculine or feminine. Half the proceeds from each art sale will benefit a charity selected by the subject of that portrait.

“I wanted to celebrate the unsung everyday heroics of women in American society,” Litzinger was quoted as saying on the Arts Council for Long Beach’s website, “so I put out a call on Instagram for female-identifying and non-binary portrait muses. Plus, as a recovering alcoholic, it’s important for me to try to give back to the world to say thanks for putting up with me this long. That’s why half of all sales will go to charities designated by the subjects of each portrait, including Planned Parenthood, LA Downtown Women’s Center and more. Stylistically, I wanted to try something totally different for me and see if I could make pop art that would capture the imagination while remaining free from the built-in nostalgia of the usual pop culture iconography.”

The exhibit will be on display from Saturday, Dec. 14 to Tuesday, Dec. 24.