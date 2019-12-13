Finalists of Downtown Long Beach Unfiltered Photography Contest on display at Fingerprints Music

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The 20 finalists of the third annual Downtown Long Beach (DTLB) Unfiltered photography contest will have their work displayed at a reception held at Fingerprints Music record store in downtown Long Beach on Saturday, Dec. 14 from 5pm to 7pm. The reception will also feature a live musical performance by Lauren Wakefield and light refreshments.

DTLB Unfiltered highlights scenes from downtown Long Beach and encourages residents to look at the area in a unique way. This year’s finalist entries include photos of the Pike shopping center, metro stations, Shoreline village, public murals and more.

The contest was open to photographers of all levels of experience. Eligible photos of downtown Long Beach had to be taken and submitted between Oct. 1 and Oct. 31., as part of Long Beach’s involvement in Arts Month in October, according to the Arts Council for Long Beach‘s website.

One finalist from each of the four categories of skyline, environment, architecture and people, places and events will eventually receive the Viewfinder Award. A fan favorite will also be chosen through an online vote held for the duration of the exhibit, from Dec. 14 to Jan.5.

This year’s DTLB Unfilitered program is sponsored by the Arts Council for Long Beach and the Downtown Long Beach Alliance. All finalist entries will be displayed in the Downtown Long Beach Alliance’s offices for the entirety of 2020 following the exhibit.