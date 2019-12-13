Filipino Festival to celebrate culture and heritage of local Filipino community

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

Long Beach’s Second Annual Filipino Festival will be held at Browning High School on Sunday, Dec. 15 from 9am to 6pm. Entry is donation based, but a $2 minimum is suggested.

The events will feature cultural and educational workshops involving Filipino identity and heritage. Attendees will also have a chance to try traditional Filipino Christmas foods, according to the Filipino Festival’s Facebook page.

Around 40 booths will be present at the festival ranging from businesses, community groups and nonprofits.

A Santa Claus will also be available for photos with children.

The headlining musical artists of this year’s Filipino festival are Jules Aurora and Gingee. Comedians, martial artists and dancers are also scheduled to perform.

For more information contact [email protected]