Community members asked to participate in developing improvement guidelines for Victory/Santa Cruz Park

Community residents are invited to give their input on the new Victory/Santa Cruz Park improvements guidelines at a workshop at the Billie Jean King Main Library’s Meeting Room B on Saturday, Dec. 14 from 10am to 1pm.

This workshop will focus on laying out the future design guidelines of the park, including aspects such as furnishing, landscaping and more.

The previous park guidelines were established in 1989 and have not been updated since.

To register for the workshop visit https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/victorysantacruz.