Long Beach Homeless Coalition to hold memorial service for homeless people lost in the past year

The Homeless Memorial on Saturday, Dec. 21 will include the lighting of candles for each homeless person who died in the last year.

The Homeless Memorial on Saturday, Dec. 21 will include the lighting of candles for each homeless person who died in the last year.

The Homeless Memorial on Saturday, Dec. 21 will include the lighting of candles for each homeless person who died in the last year.

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

A multi-faith service will be held at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Long Beach on Saturday, Dec. 21 at 6pm to remember the 54 homeless members of the community who have passed away in the last year.

The community is invited to attend this public memorial to pray, remember and reflect on the lives of homeless individuals. To register to attend, click here.

The event is meant to help local residents “remember those we lost this year and recommit ourselves to the fight to end homelessness,” according to the Long Beach Homeless Coalition’s website.

The Long Beach Homeless Coalition is sponsoring the service, which will feature performances by local musicians Daniel Smith,Kendra Cogert and the Jazz Angels, as well as light refreshments. The evening will close with a reading of the 54 names and the lighting of candles for the deceased.