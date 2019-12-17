Here’s what you need to know about Long Beach’s holiday tree-recycling program, beginning Dec. 26

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

The Department of Public Works is holding its Annual Holiday Tree Recycling program from Dec. 26, 2019 to Jan. 11, 2020. The program provides residents with numerous opportunities to recycle their holiday trees free of charge, according to a city memo.

From Dec. 26, 2019 through Jan. 10, 2020, residents can drop off holiday trees at 12 locations throughout the city.

Residents can also have their trees picked up from their homes on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020. Trees need to be set out for collection by 7a.m. All decorations and stands must be removed. Flocked trees will be accepted.

Drop-off hours will be Monday–Friday from 9 a.m.–5 p.m. and Saturday–Sunday 9a.m.–2p.m.