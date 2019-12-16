LBCC football players to publicly commit themselves to National Collegiate Athletic Association

Pictured is the south side of the Long Beach City College Liberal Arts campus. This week, LBCC announced it has hired a new associate vice-president of human resources.

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

Long Beach City College (LBCC) football players Dallas Branch, Shane Irwin and Malik Welch will be signing their National Letters of Intent (NLI) on Dec. 18 at 9am as part of their participation in the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA), which is comprised of colleges and universities throughout the country, according to a press release from LBCC.

The players will publicly sign their NLIs in Building T, Room 1100 at the Liberal Arts Campus of Long Beach City College.

LBCC Football Head Coach Brett Peabody, LBCC Athletic Coordinator Melody Stockwell and others are expected to be in attendance.