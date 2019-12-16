Long Beach Yoga Festival + 5K to be held at Alamitos Beach

Participants in the 5K event will run or walk along Alamitos Beach before the Yoga Festival.

The Long Beach Yoga Festival and 5K will be coming to Alamitos Beach in Long Beach on Dec. 29 at 9am.

The 5K course winds along the beach, and participants can run or walk in it. After the 5K run, a series of yoga and meditation classes will be available for participants to join as part of the Yoga Festival. The event’s Mindful Market will also have numerous vendors.

While entrance to the Yoga Festival itself is free, participation in the 5K costs $45. To register for each event visit here.