EchoPark Automotive, a new- and used- car dealership, opened its doors at its Signal Hill Auto Center location on Monday, Dec. 16. The company has partnered with the Long Beach Mission and is asking guests to fill the pictured Chevy Tahoe with donated items for the mission throughout December.

EchoPark Automotive opens its doors at former Long Beach Mini location, partners with local mission for community outreach

A pre-owned car dealership that is looking to make both sales and community partnerships at its new Signal Hill Auto Center location opened its doors to the public on Monday.

EchoPark Automotive, a Sonic Automotive-owned company based in North Carolina, hosted a grand-opening event for its ninth location at 2998 Cherry Ave, where the Long Beach Mini dealership was previously located.

The new EchoPark Automotive location will host 65 employees. The store’s interior took inspiration from nature and features images of Californian coasts and Redwood trees throughout the dealership.

“Entering the Southern California market and bringing California car buyers the open and relaxed guest experience that has made us successful, along with our ultra-competitive low pricing, is very important to our mission and vision as a business,” Jeff Dyke, president of Sonic Automotive and EchoPark Automotive, said in a company press release. “EchoPark Long Beach will serve a robust automotive market, and as always, deliver on our brand promise of value, honesty and transparency.”

The dealership brand launched in 2014 and offers clients pre-used vehicles 1 to 4 years old at 20% to 40% below average new-car pricing, the company stated.

By the end of 2019, the dealership expects to sell over 50,000 vehicles with total revenues exceeding $1.2 billion.

Enlarge The new EchoPark Automotive dealership opened its doors to the public on Monday, Dec. 16 at the Signal Hill Auto Center.

EchoPark Automotive stated that it has partnered with the Long Beach Rescue Mission to prepare and serve hot meals for the homeless. Outside of the dealership’s glass doors sits a Chevy Tahoe SUV for clients to fill with donated items as part of the company’s “Fill Our Car, Fill a Need” campaign.

“Our Long Beach team is already making an immediate impact volunteering at the Long Beach Mission,” Mike Bell, the store’s general manager, said. “Our team helped prepare and serve meals to the guests and community at the Mission. We hope everyone stops by EchoPark Automotive to help ‘Fill Our Car, Fill a Need’ with items that will be donated to the Mission.”

Store guests are invited to donate items such as clean socks, bedding and canned goods throughout the rest of December to be given to the homeless.

The company stated that it is looking forward to collaborate with community groups in the future.

The Signal Hill Auto Center location has nearly 3,000 vehicles in its inventory. Store hours are 9 am to 9 pm, Monday through Saturday, and closes on Sundays.

Click here to visit the dealership’s website.