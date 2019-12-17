$10,000 offered for information of three unrelated shootings, including slaying of LBCC football player

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Tuesday approved or renewed $10,000 rewards in the fatal shootings of a young father on his bike in Harbor City in 2017, the son of a San Bernardino County sheriff’s deputy in Hawthorne in 2016 and a former Long Beach City College football player in Willowbrook in 2015.

Supervisor Janice Hahn recommended a reward for information on whoever gunned down 20-year-old Anthony Iniquez, the father of two toddler sons, around 12:45am June 17, 2017.

Iniquez was riding his bike home from a friend’s house near 252nd Street and Normandie Avenue when someone opened fire and shot him in the head. He died three days later.

Investigators are not certain whether the suspect was in a car or on foot. Police told the Los Angeles Times Iniquez was not a gang member, but the area where he was riding is home to several gangs and he may have been a random victim.

“It makes me really angry that somebody thought they could take him away from his family,” Julie Duncan, Iniguez’s grandmother, told The Times. “He just wanted to do everything for them.”

Hahn asked anyone with additional information to call Los Angeles police Detective Scott Coffee, 310-726-7887.

Supervisor Mark Ridley-Thomas recommended renewing a reward for information on the killing of 20-year-old William Fifita in Hawthorne. Set to expire Dec. 22, the reward will now be available for at least the next 90 days.

Fifita — who was shot about 2:15am March 20, 2016 — had left a church dance and was driving his cousin and two college friends when the driver of a white Kia Soul pulled alongside them near the intersection of Crenshaw Boulevard and West Rosecrans Avenue. Someone inside the Kia opened fire and Fifita died at the scene. Two men in the car with him were also struck by bullets, but survived.

Fifita was a student and football player at Mt. San Antonio College in Walnut and was very involved in his church, according to Ridley-Thomas. His father is a sheriff’s deputy in San Bernardino County.

Ridley-Thomas also recommended extending a reward, set to expire Jan. 5, in the drive-by shooting death of Kejon Atkins more than four years ago.

Late on the morning of July 23, 2015, Atkins, known as Wayne, was walking along the 1800 block of East 126th Street when a gold 4-door sedan traveling east crossed into the westbound lanes. As the car approached, a man opened fire through the rear window. Atkins, who was shot in the head, died four days later at St. Francis Medical Center.

Ridley-Thomas said Atkins had been planning to re-enroll in school and get back on the football team in the fall semester.

The gunman was in his late teens to early 20s, with several tattoos on his back. Two or three other men were also believed to have been in the car, which was last seen going west on El Segundo Boulevard. Surveillance cameras captured images of the car as well as a maroon and gray Pontiac Vibe van, which may have been following along. A motive for the crime was not known.

Ridley-Thomas urged anyone with information on either shooting to call the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477).