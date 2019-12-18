Firefighter injured battling blaze in Long Beach

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

A firefighter suffered a head injury battling a two-alarm blaze Tuesday night at a house in east Long Beach.

The fire was reported about 7:25 p.m. in the 4200 block of Greenbrier Road, Long Beach Fire Department Capt. Matt Dobberpuhl said.

Crews arrived within five minutes of the call, with first-arriving units reporting heavy fire coming from the home’s attic, Dobberpuhl said.

The second alarm was called when the firefighter suffered the head injury, Dobberpuhl said.

Dobberpuhl had no details on how the firefighter was hurt.

The fire was knocked down about 8 p.m., but personnel remained on scene doing overhaul and investigators were called in to look into the cause of the blaze, Dobberpuhl said.