Jewels receives Long Beach Key to the City, the first drag queen in the history of the city to receive the honor

At Tuesday night’s Long Beach City Council meeting, Mayor Robert Garcia presented Drag Queen entertainer and local philanthropist Jewels with a key to the city, making Long Beach history as the first drag queen recipient of the honor.

“Tonight, we’re giving out one of our keys to the city to someone that really is a community leader, a philanthropist and a true artist. And someone that within our LGBTQ community is beyond deserving of this one,” Garcia said as he was preparing to present the key.

Jewels, who has been a resident of Long Beach for 20 years, had her first drag performance in in 1998 at the Art Theater in Retro Row. Since then, she has produced hundreds of events, shows and fundraisers in Long Beach and across the country.

“It’s important to know that drag is an art, and those that perform drag and that are part of the drag community are artists” Garcia continued. “Since her start start in Long Beach, Jewels’ mission has always been to ensure that everyone who interacts with her leaves entertained and leaves feeling happy.”

Following Garcia’s opening remarks, a video tribute to Jewels played with messages from her loved ones congratulating and praising Jewels for her work in the LGBTQ community.

Garcia praised Jewels for her philanthropic work, which expanded even beyond the gay community, raising funds for dozens of charities across Long Beach including the LGBTQ Center, the AIDS food store, the Long Beach Imperial Court; health organizations like St. Mary’s Long Beach, and the Care Center; organizations for animals; young people with disabilities; women; mental health and more.

“It’s important to note that Jewels will also be the first drag queen in the history of Long Beach, to receive the Key to the City,” Garcia said.

During her acceptance speech, Jewels said, “It’s a huge honor, I love Long Beach and I’m thrilled to call it my home.”

She continued, “Thank you to each and every one of you for supporting all the good work that’s being done and allowing such drag queens and queer artists to live a full and fulfilled and happy life here in this beautiful city by the beach.”

“I now head over to Hamburger Mary’s to enjoy a champagne toast, and if you don’t want to sit through the rest of this meeting, feel free to come to Hamburger Mary’s and join us,” Jewels concluded as she was met with applause.

Her sparkling entourage of supporters followed her outside for photos, ready to celebrate.