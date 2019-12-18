Joseph Awaida and Raihan Dakhil along with their son were victims of an alleged drunk driver on Thursday, Oct. 31.

Joseph Awaida and Raihan Dakhil along with their son were victims of an alleged drunk driver on Thursday, Oct. 31.

Joseph Awaida and Raihan Dakhil along with their son were victims of an alleged drunk driver on Thursday, Oct. 31.

LBPD arrests clerk for giving alcohol to minor who is charged with drunkenly killing family of three on Halloween night

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

Amor Potestades Amacio, a 56-year-old resident of Norwalk, was arrested Tuesday for supplying alcohol to a minor resulting in great bodily harm, the Long Beach Police Department (LBPD) announced Wednesday.

The minor, 20-year-old Carlo Navarro, was arrested Oct. 31 at the scene of a crash that killed Joseph Awaida, 30, Raihan Dakhil, 32, and their 3-year old son, Omar.

“The Department remains in close contact with the Awaida family. Their loss has been greatly felt in our community,” Police Chief Robert Luna, said. “However, our work is still not done, we will continue to hold all those accountable for illegal actions that lead to other crimes.”

Navarro was released on Nov. 1 on $100,000 bail but was back in custody on Nov. 5 and was held on $500,000 bail, as previously reported in the Signal Tribune.

Amacio, the Green Diamond Liquor clerk, will be charged with the selling/ furnishing of alcohol to Navarro.

The crash left the community in a state of mourning. Just a day earlier, a mass shooting occurred at a Halloween-themed party in Rose Park, which left three dead and nine injured. The shooter has not been identified as of press time.

A series of vigils and rallies were hosted throughout the community to honor the Awaida family and the shooting victims.

[See related story: Vigil held to commemorate three victims killed at a Halloween-themed birthday party in Long Beach]

[See related story: ‘We have suffered a loss, and we suffer together’]

Following the deadly crash, the police department and the The California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) conducted a Target Responsibility for Alcohol Connected Emergencies (TRACE) investigation to find the source of the alcohol that Navarro consumed before the collision took place.

A series of interviews and evidence examinations led detectives to determine Amacio as the suspect who sold alcohol to Navarro at the Green Diamond Liquor earlier that evening.

Amacio was booked for selling alcohol to a minor resulting in great bodily injury and other related administrative charges, police said. He is being held at the Long Beach City jail on $100,000 bail.

The ABC is seeking to penalize Green Diamond Liquor, however, police said the punishment has not yet been determined. The store could potentially have its business licence suspended or revoked, police stated.

The LBPD conducted a separate investigation at 14 establishments in an effort to reduce under age drinking in the city, police said.

The investigation resulted in three issued citations for selling to a minor and five issued citations where an adult purchased alcohol for a minor.