‘Where dreams are made’: Long Beach celebrates grand opening of playground at Jenni Rivera Memorial Park

A new addition to the Jenni Rivera Memorial Park was celebrated on Wednesday as a new playground was officially introduced to the community.

The park, which opened in 2015, was named in honor of Jenni Rivera, a successful and Latin Grammy-nominated regional Mexican singer, songwriter, actor, television producer and entrepreneur who died in a plane crash in 2012 when she was 43 years old.

Mayor Robert Garcia, Vice-Mayor Dee Andrews and Rosie Rivera, Jenni’s younger sister, spoke at the event prior to the ribbon-cutting ceremony.

“We all know that Jenni would have loved to see all the kids and families enjoy this amazing space and really see this neighborhood flourish across the last few years, as we’ve seen together,” Garcia said.

Jenni was a Long Beach native who grew up in the westside and graduated from Polytechnic High School and California State University, Long Beach.

Aside from the new playground, the memorial park also features a bike path and a 125-foot “Mariposa De Barrio” mural dedicated to the late Mexican singer created in 2015 by artists Sergio Ramirez and Jenni’s eldest son, Michael Rivera.

Vice Mayor Andrews thanked the Rivera’s, who were also in attendance, for their continued partnership throughout the years.

“The legacy of Jenni is alive and well in the 6th district, Jenny Viva,” Andrews stated.

Rosie Rivera, also spoke at the event, in both English and Spanish, stressing the importance of parks in the community and how they were significant in enriching the lives of Jenni’s own family.

“There were times in my sister’s life where she was a single mother, and the dream was simply, ‘I want to feed my kids and survive,’ and in all that variation, dreams were made in playgrounds like this, for her and her children, when there was no money for Disneyland,” Rosie said. “When the local park was the only place where we would receive that government cheese and we’re still so thankful for. That’s where dreams are made. I know that a woman like my sister, that dreams of other women, other men and other families lifting up, can come and play now, hearing children laugh, stay off their phones and social media, have a safe and free place to come and enjoy family time, which is so important.”

Jenni’s own niece and granddaughters were seen playing amongst the new playground, which according to a press release, is designed for children from ages 5 to 12 years old. The playground includes a slide, climbing structures and is designed to exercise children’s motor skills, cognitive skills and social-emotional skills through sensory play.

Jenni’s son, Michael was also in attendance along with her daughter Jacqueline, who arrived with her children Jaylah, Jenavieve and Jordan who were seen playing in the playground with Rosie’s daughter Sammy.

Afterward, there was a ribbon-cutting ceremony in which Jenni’s family members participated.

The Jenni Rivera Memorial Park is located at 2001 Walnut Ave. The playground was funded by Measure A, which has also funded new playgrounds at Veterans, Drake, Jackson, Los Cerritos and Whaley Parks in the City of Long Beach, and a $10,000 contribution from Andrews and the 6th District Council Office utilizing one-time infrastructure funds.