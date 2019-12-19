LBUSD Superintendent Christopher Steinhauser announces retirement

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

After working as the Superintendent of Schools for the Long Beach Unified School District (LBUSD) for 18 years, Christopher Steinhauser announced Wednesday that he would be retiring at the end of this academic year through a statement made on the LBUSD website.

Steinhauser has a personal history with the local school district that dates back to before his appointment as superintendent.

“I have remained connected to this school district ever since I began as a kindergartner here 56 years ago,” Steinhauser’s statement reads. “I started as a teacher at Roosevelt Elementary School 38 years ago. I met my wife on the job. My kids graduated from our schools.”

Steinhauser thanked his family for their support, as well as teachers, support staff, labor partners, administrators, parents, the Board of Directors and community partners for helping to prepare LBUSD students for the future.

Near the end of his statement, Steinhauser stated that the district remains in good hands with its current staff and leaders, and committed himself to helping with the transitional phase before a new superintendent is chosen.