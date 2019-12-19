Four suspects allegedly involved in 11 robberies arrested in Long Beach

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The crimes consisted of both street and commercial robberies between Oct. 30 and Dec. 17, according to the Long Beach Police Department reported.

Jesus Corrales-Montoya, 20, of Long Beach, and Tranique Watkins, 23, of Long Beach, were arrested Wednesday after being located at a hotel in the 800 block of East Pacific Coast Highway. Corrales-Montoya was booked for second-degree robbery and bail was set at $650,000, police said. Watkins was booked for second-degree robbery and an outstanding warrant with bail was set at $500,000, according to police.

Two other suspects, Marilyn Williams, 30, of Long Beach, and Zylaen Roberts, 31, of Signal Hill, were taken into custody Dec. 11 in the 1900 block of Lemon Avenue.

According to police, Williams was booked for second-degree robbery and an outstanding warrant. Bail was set at $76,000, police said. Roberts was booked for second-degree robbery and bail was set at $50,000, police said. All

four victims are being held at Long Beach City Jail.

Two firearms were seized during the arrests and were later determined to be replicas, according to the police.