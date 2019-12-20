Mother and daughter get community labor, probation sentences in Long Beach dog-theft case

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

A South Gate woman and her mother were sentenced Friday to 30 days of community labor and three years probation for stealing a dog from a 72-year-old man who was walking in Long Beach.

Erika Juarez Trujillo, 24, and Patricia Juarez, 50, were also ordered to complete modified animal neglect classes and an online animal cruelty course following their no contest pleas to a misdemeanor petty theft charge, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

The two were additionally ordered to stay 100 yards away from the location of the incident.

The man was walking the small dog — described earlier as a Maltese-Yorkshire terrier mix — in April when Trujillo pushed the victim, grabbed the dog and fled in a car driven by Juarez, according to prosecutors. The dog was subsequently returned to its owner.